Muse’s red card lifted, will play Saturday for 901 FC

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis 901 FC catches a rare break from the officials as starting goalkeeper Trey Muse will be allowed to play in Saturday’s game at Indianapolis.

Muse was sent off for an apparent red card violation in last Saturday’s game vs Louisville while being called for a hand ball violation as he retreated to his own goal in the final minutes.

The 901 successfully appealed the call. Head Coach Ben Pirmann says the ruling means Muse will be available between the pipes for the match against Indy 11.

”We planned without him until we find the news, and now we’ve got him,” Pirmann said. “So, it’s just part of it. Injuries happen, red cards happen, suspensions happen, it’s just kinda one of those things, so focus on the things we can influence and push on from there.”

Next match for 901 FC is at Indy 11 on Saturday.

