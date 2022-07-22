MPD investigating shooting on Elvis Presley Blvd.
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 10:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One minor is in critical condition after a shooting that took place inside a Marathon, police say.
Memphis Police officers responded to a shooting call at a Marathon on Elvis Presley Boulevard at 9:08 p.m. Thursday night.
The suspect was last seen running behind a church behind the store, police say.
The juvenile victim was transported to Regional One Hospital.
There is no suspect information at this time. Call 901-528-CASH with tips.
Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.