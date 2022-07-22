MPD investigating shooting on Elvis Presley Blvd.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One minor is in critical condition after a shooting that took place inside a Marathon, police say.

Memphis Police officers responded to a shooting call at a Marathon on Elvis Presley Boulevard at 9:08 p.m. Thursday night.

The suspect was last seen running behind a church behind the store, police say.

The juvenile victim was transported to Regional One Hospital.

There is no suspect information at this time. Call 901-528-CASH with tips.

Picture of the scene by reporter Bria Bolden (Action News 5)

Picture of the scene by reporter Bria Bolden (Action News 5)

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.