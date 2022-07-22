Advertise with Us
Mixed reaction to short notice of Hernando day care closing

By Parker King
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Dozens of parents in Hernando are left confused after the day care, Kaco’s Kids, sent out a notice, saying they plan to permanently close next Friday.

Now, these parents are left with uncertainty as to where the care of their kids will come from.

According to the Mississippi Department of Health (MSDH), Kaco’s capacity is 165 kids and their license with the state doesn’t expire until the end of November (11/30/2022).

Now, those families will now have to try their luck finding a new care center with just a week to do so.

Reaction poured into social media from families, some heartbroken from the news and others relieved.

“We were probably there for eight months,” said one anonymous Hernando parent.

This Hernando parent spoke to us on the condition of anonymity, saying his child was involved in the abuse investigation that took place in Kaco’s back in 2019.

They pulled their child shortly after, finding a new day care out of town.

“We were on our toes extremely, making sure that everybody was certified, everybody had background checks,” the parent said. “I mean, to this day... this was three years ago, but I’m still cautious about who watches my daughter.”

Kaco’s did not pick up the phone when we called nor responded to our emails requesting clarification as to why they were closing, and why parents weren’t given prior notice.

One parent messaged us on Facebook Messenger saying “I loved the ladies that ran the place. They took care of us and loved my children as their own for the seven years we went there.”

This anonymous parent, however, said he was relieved when he heard the news and that the owner and director, Tracy Williams, should not have opened that day care in the first place.

“My heart breaks for the parents whose kids are in there,” the parent said. “I know that they’re going to have an issue trying to find another day care. The waitlist for day care is massive right now.”

We’ve looked into MSDH’s childcare facility guidelines and asked the department if Kaco’s informed them of their intent to close.

MSDH said they’ve not been notified of the facility’s closure.

