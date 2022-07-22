Advertise with Us
Mid-South officer on paid leave amid investigation into arrest video

By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
OAKLAND, Tenn. (WMC) - A police officer is on paid leave amid an investigation by Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

TBI was called in to investigate an arrest that occurred in Oakland, Tennessee, in Fayette County.

According to the affidavit, Oakland Police arrested 25-year-old Brandon Calloway after they say he did not stop at a stop sign and refused to stop for officers.

Police pursued Calloway all the way to his home, where he ran inside.

A confrontation between Calloway and the officers ended with Calloway bloodied and in need of stitches. Brandon’s attorney believes the type of car he was driving made police pull him over.

Officers say they kicked in two doors, used a taser and a baton to take him into custody.

The arrest was captured on video, which is now at the center of a TBI investigation.

The officer has not been identified.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

