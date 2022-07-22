Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Memphis-area shelters receiving more calls amid extreme heat

Dorothy Day House, Memphis
(WMC)
By Sydney Hawkins
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelters in the Memphis area designed to give the homeless population a temporary stay are overwhelmed amid recent heat advisories.

The Dorothy Day House organization in Midtown has received dozens of calls recently, according to Executive Director Maureen Griner.

The organization owns three houses in the Memphis area, all providing families with temporary stays for up to six months at no cost. Griner said as the temperatures rise, so do the organization’s calls for shelter.

“We’re getting about 30 phone calls a week from families who are living in pretty desperate situations. Many of them are in their car or some type of uninhabitable place and they’re just looking for some kind of relief.”

All of the organization’s homes are at their limits, but Griner said she does provide resources to people in need.

“What we try to do is offer them connection with some other agencies that they haven’t contacted yet. We encourage them to call the Metropolitan Inter-faith Association or MIFA. We also encourage them to call the Hospitality Hub because they now have bed space available, especially for family and children.”

The Family Safety Center and the Missionaries of Charity are other recommended shelters.

Mary Hamlett with MIFA said the organization provides information to first come, first served, day-to-day shelters.

She said the demand has been high since the start of the pandemic, and the excessive heat is not helping.

Another resource for those living in extreme heat is the emergency cooling center hosted by the City of Memphis amid heat advisories.

