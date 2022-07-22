Man indicted for the death of his girlfriend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was indicted for first degree murder of his girlfriend.

On Jan 1, 2022 investigators were called to a scene on Walnut Grove Road where a vehicle had crashed into a pole, District Attorney General Amy Weirich says.

The investigators found that the victim was shot, which led to the car crash.

Bryndon Smith claims that they had an argument in the car and that the pistol had accidentally had gone off, striking the victim.

Smith continues saying that he moved the victim to the passenger seat and on the way to the hospital crashed into the pole.

The victim was transported to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

