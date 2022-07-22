Advertise with Us
Man Googles sentence for robbery before carjacking victim

By Christopher Cheatham
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 2:35 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Mississippi man searches online sentences for robbery before carjacking a victim, according to prosecutors.

On July 29, 2019, Xavier Young met up with an Arkansas car dealer from an online ad about a car in Memphis, District Attorney General Amy Weirich says.

While test driving the vehicle, young pulled a gun on the car dealer and demanded he get out of the vehicle, Weirich said.

Young then took off in the car.

Young was arrested in February 2020, driving another stolen vehicle from Dallas.

Young pleaded guilty for carjacking.

Before the incident, Young had searched the sentences for robbery, how to turn off GPS tracking services and drain a PayPal account.

