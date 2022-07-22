Man convicted of second-degree murder after dispute between neighbors

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was convicted of second-degree murder after an argument between neighbors.

On July 14, 2022, officers respond to a shooting on Apple Blossom Drive.

At the scene, three victims had been shot, and one was pronounced dead after being transported to the hospital.

The suspect Anthony Jones claims there was an argument between the neighbors and that one of the victims threatened to shoot the residents.

Jones continued explaining that he thought the victim was heading to their car to retrieve a gun, although no gun was found in the vehicle.

Jones fired several shots at the victim and struck him.

Jones claims that he returned to the house, gathered some belongings, and drove off in his car before the police arrived.

Jones’ next court date is on July 22, 2022.

