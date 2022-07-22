Advertise with Us
Man convicted for fatal shooting in motel lobby

Man convicted of murder for killing victim after an altercation.
By Christopher Cheatham
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -After an altercation in a motel lobby, a man is convicted of murder.

On Dec 10, 2018, a man named Travis Haynes was convicted for killing another man in the motel lobby after an altercation between the two, District Attorney General Amy Weirich says.

The incident happened at a Garden Inn on American Way and Lamar Ave at 2:30 a.m.

After a confrontation between the two, Haynes shot the victim at least nine times.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The police found Haynes walking by the motel where he was arrested.

