Man convicted for fatal shooting in motel lobby

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -After an altercation in a motel lobby, a man is convicted of murder.

On Dec 10, 2018, a man named Travis Haynes was convicted for killing another man in the motel lobby after an altercation between the two, District Attorney General Amy Weirich says.

The incident happened at a Garden Inn on American Way and Lamar Ave at 2:30 a.m.

After a confrontation between the two, Haynes shot the victim at least nine times.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The police found Haynes walking by the motel where he was arrested.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.