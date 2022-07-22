Joint drug investigation in Carroll Co. results in 4 arrests

CARROLL COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Four people have been arrested on drug, weapon and child endangerment charges in an ongoing investigation by the Drug Investigation Division of TBI, Huntingdon Police Department, and McKenzie Police Department.

As a result of evidence gathered during the ongoing investigation on Thursday, two search warrants were obtained and executed at homes located in drug-free zones of McKenzie and Huntingdon.

Agents and investigators have been working to target illicit drug activity in both cities since January.

Miguel Mejias, 31, Amanda Mejias, 30, and Demarcus Robinson, 32, were arrested during the first search warrant at a home on Walnut Circle in McKenzie. Drugs, weapons and drug paraphernalia were discovered in the home.

All three people were arrested and booked into the Carroll County Jail.

Miguel Mejias was charged with marijuana possession with the intent to sell/distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, possessing a firearm as a felon, possession of a firearm in the commission of a serious felony, and two counts of child endangerment. His bond is set at $100,000.

Amanda Mejias was charged with marijuana possession with the intent to sell/distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a firearm in the commission of a serious felony. Her bond is set at $15,000.

Robinson was charged with violation of probation (Madison County). He is awaiting transfer to Madison County.

A second search warrant took place on Paris Street in Huntington on Thursday.

There, Billie Pace, 61, was arrested on charges of meth possession with the intent to sell/distribute and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Pace was arrested and booked into the Carroll County Jail.

Pace’s bond is set at $100,000.

