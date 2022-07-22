Inside La Prensa Latina with Editor Vivian Fernández-de-Adamson

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This week’s La Prensa Latina highlights a Latin urban band emerging here in Memphis.

Editor Vivian Fernández-de-Adamson joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about “Area 58″, the first and only Latin urban music band that exists in Memphis right now.

She also talked about a new forever stamp unveiled by the U.S. Postal Service honoring Mariachi.

Watch her interview in the player above and on our streaming apps on Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Roku.

The latest issue of La Prensa Latina is on newsstands now or visit laprensalatina.com to read more.

