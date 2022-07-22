Hot and humid conditions continue through next week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Humidity dropped slightly, but it will still be hot today. Afternoon temperatures will climb to 103 degrees. A Heat Advisory is in place today, which means it will be feeling more like 105. It will be sunny today and clear tonight.

TODAY: Mostly sunny. High: 103 degrees. Winds: Southwest 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows near 75 degrees. South winds at 5 mph.

WEEKEND: The heat persists this weekend with high temperatures around 100 degrees. Humidity will increase, so we will likely have heat advisories this weekend too. It will stay sunny with no rain this weekend.

NEXT WEEK: The heat rages on at the start of next week. There will be a chance for isolated afternoon storms each day with highest chances on Tuesday and Thursday. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 90s.

