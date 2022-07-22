A hot dry pattern firmly in place for now, but rain chances return next week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A HEAT ADVISORY will remain in place through the weekend as the summer heat keeps a grip on the Mid-South. Dry air over the weekend will give way to increasing humidity next week that will also help to bring a chance of rain to the area.

TONIGHT: Clear with a light Northeast wind and overnight lows in the mid to upper 70s.

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny with a South wind at 5 to 10 MPH and afternoon highs near 100.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear with a light South wind and lows in the upper 70s.

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny with high temperatures near 100 and overnight lows near 80.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower or storm, highs near 100, and lows near 80. Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower or storm each day along with afternoon highs in the upper 90s and overnight lows near 80. Friday will be mostly cloudy with isolated to widely scattered showers and storms and high temperatures in the mid 90s.

