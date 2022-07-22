Heat safety tips for families affected by dementia

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - With a heat wave bringing dangerously high temperatures, the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America (AFA) is providing important tips to help families affected by Alzheimer’s disease and other dementia-related illnesses.

Jennifer Reeder, Director of Education and Social Services for AFA, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to share 8 steps caregivers can take to make sure their loved one is protected and safe in this extreme heat.

“The dangers of extreme temperatures, which can cause heat stroke in a manner of minutes, are magnified for someone living with dementia. Dementia-related illnesses can impair a person’s ability to know when they are thirsty or in danger of overheating, communicate basic needs, and remember heat safety protocols,” Reeder said. “Taking a few simple precautions can go a long way toward keeping your loved one safe.”

Families with questions can always speak with a licensed social worker 7 days are week through the AFA Helpline by calling 866-232-8484.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

