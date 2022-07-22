Greater Memphis Chamber works with state officials to extend temporary tag deadline amid license plate backlog

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s some relief if you’ve purchased a new car in Shelby County and are waiting for your license plate—the deadline to get your permanent tag has been extended!

The change for some Shelby County drivers comes as the County Clerk’s Office deals with a license plate backlog.

Shelby County is the largest seller of automobiles in Tennessee, selling between 40,000 to 50,000 new cars every year.

“We were able to see that temporary tags be extended from 60 days to 120 days, which I know is a great relief for those folks auto dealing space,” said Greater Memphis Chamber Chief Public Policy Officer Bobby White.

White says tag delays in the Shelby County Clerk’s Office are creating a dire situation among local auto dealers.

Chamber President Beverly Thompson was able to strike a deal with the state to extend the deadline for replacing drive-out tags for the real deal.

“All we’re trying to do is put a patch on this issue so that people can drive legally,” said Greater Memphis Area Automobile Dealers Association President Kent Ritchey. “Military people can’t get on bases, people are out on vacation.”

Ritchey says he’s grateful for this extension, especially with about 9,000 dealer transactions still waiting to be sent out, according to the county clerk’s office.

“We’re not getting any more tags back now from our tag applications than we were two weeks ago when we service this,” Ritchey said. “All we done is put a patch on it with these temporary drive-out tags.”

With this reprieve, Ritchey and White both hope the backlog will be resolved soon.

“Please be patient,” Ritchey said. “Hopefully help is on the way.”

“I really and truly believe that we have all that we need here at Memphis and Shelby County to actually solve for this problem,” said White. “Because again it is unprecedented in what we’re seeing.”

Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert told Action News 5, orders for plates ordered up to July 12 have been filled.

As of last week, the clerk’s office has completed almost 20,000 plate orders.

