City Watch issued for missing woman

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department has issued a City Watch Alert for a mentally ill woman who was last seen on Thursday night.

Donna Boyce was last seen in West River Chase, police say.

Boyce is described as having gold braids and was last seen wearing a blue and white dress.

If you see Boyce, contact Memphis Police Department at 901-545-2677.

