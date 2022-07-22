Advertise with Us
Child shot at McDonald’s on Poplar Ave.

By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A child was shot at a Memphis McDonald’s on Friday morning.

The shooting happened at the location at 2994 Poplar Avenue, next to Benjamin L. Hooks Library, around 10:45 a.m.

Police say the shooting happened while the child was in a car, and the driver stopped at McDonald’s for help.

The victim was rushed to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in critical condition.

The suspect has not been identified but police say the victim’s family knows who it is.

