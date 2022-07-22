901 FC players tout Pirmann for USL award

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis 901 FC is in a rare bounce back position as the Boys in Blue are coming off a loss heading into Saturday’s match on the road against Indy 11.

But the 901 is well equipped to right the ship with Head Coach Ben Pirmann at the helm.

Pirmann, nominated for the United Soccer League’s Mid-Season Coach of the Year award, has guided his team to a 12-4-2 record as we reach the midpoint of the campaign.

It’s a group that’s definitely not used to losing, but is very used to bringing in individual awards for its players, with several earning USL Team of Week honors and Honorable Mention accolades.

Midfielder Aaron Molloy has made the Team of Week bench 4 times this season. He couldn’t be more proud of his Head Coach getting what he calls much deserved recognition.

“We think he’s done a great job for us. He deserves it.” Molloy said.

”We would run through a brick wall for him, despite the fact he runs us like dogs in this heat. we are better for it,” defender Niall Logue added.

But Pirmann has bigger dreams in mind.

”I’d love to be named Coach of the Year at the end of the season when we win the title. But I don’t care about the awards, and neither do the players. I would rather win.”

Pirmann was named USL Coach of Month in June.

901 FC plays Indy 11 on Saturday at Indianapolis.

