5-year-old recovering after being shot in back near Mcdonald’s on Poplar

By Stephanie Douglas
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police say a 5-year-old boy is recovering from a gunshot wound at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital after someone shot inside the car he was riding in.

Alexis Andrews, 5-year-old Jeremy Knox’s aunt, said around 10 a.m. her sister received a call from her boyfriend that turned her world upside down.

“He called and said that he (Knox) got shot and for us to meet him here,” Andrews said.

It was at the McDonalds on Poplar and Tillman Street where Andrews said the father told them to meet him after realizing Jeremy was shot in the back by someone shooting at the car.

“I’m not sure what it was about,” Andrews said.

MPD Police officials say an ambulance arrived and rushed Knox to LeBonheur Children’s Hospital where he is being treated for his injuries.

But as the boy now recovers from the gunshot wound, Andrews said she hopes this suspect serves time for this senseless crime.

“He needs to go to jail and do real-time. This was a child. Nobody should be put in this situation. I have a son myself and it just hurts to see my nephew like that,” Andrews said.

Andrews said Knox is stable and will stay in the hospital until he is fully recovered.

MPD has no information regarding what led up to the shooting, however, they say officers will be speaking with an individual of interest.

