Young Dolph mural vandalized in South Memphis

A Young Dolph mural was vandalized
(Action News 5)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 12:44 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two people vandalized a Young Dolph mural in Memphis.

The mural was painted by Cameron Hill in South Memphis.

A paint can was left at the scene.

A nearby business shared surveillance footage of the act, showing two people tossing paint at the mural.

Surveillance footage shared by King Discount

The mural was painted on the side of a shopping center on Norris Road, in an area where many of Young Dolph’s music videos were shot.

The rapper was shot and killed outside Makeda’s Homemade Cookies in November. Two people have since been charged with his murder.

