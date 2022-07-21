Advertise with Us
WATCH: Car hits cyclist on sidewalk after altercation in street

By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A frightening moment of apparent road rage was captured on video on a Memphis street Thursday afternoon.

The altercation was captured on a dash camera by a driver who witnessed it. The driver who provided the video wished to remain anonymous.

The witness says it happened around 2 p.m. on Mill Branch Road, near the intersection of Brooks Road.

The driver of an Audi hits a man on a bicycle while exiting a parking lot onto a street.

The driver and a passenger then get out to check on the man on the bicycle, who swings the bicycle at the driver.

The driver and passenger returned to the vehicle and begin to drive, nearly hitting the man. The man hits the car by swinging his bicycle.

The car hits the man again while he’s riding the bicycle, knocking him to the ground and the Audi driver leaves the area.

Memphis Police Department says officers were called to the scene. The man on the bicycle was not taken to the hospital.

