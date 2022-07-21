Advertise with Us
Two men rob, fire shots at Mapco in Memphis

Mapco robbed by two men.
By Christopher Cheatham
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two male suspects robbed a Mapco, Memphis police say.

The robbery happened at Mapco on 3271 East Shelby Drive Wednesday, July 20, 2022.

The first suspect went behind the counter and demanded that the safe be open while the other suspect was a look out at the front door of the Mapco.

After a failed attempt to open the safe, both suspects fired shots and left the scene.

If anyone has additional information about the burglary, call: Crime Stoppers at 528-Cash.

