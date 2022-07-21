Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
YMCA Backpack Drive
Advertisement

Tipton Co. child missing for over a year found, TBI says

Carter Neal found safe
Carter Neal found safe(TBI)
By Hannah Wallsmith
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TIPTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - After more than a year missing, a Tipton County child has been located.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said in a release Thursday that 13-year-old Carter Neal, who was on the TBI’s Endangered Child Alert list, was found safe.

Neal, who was believed to be with his non-custodial mother, Hailey Whitehorn, had been missing since June 2021.

At the time of the TBI Endangered Child Alert, Whitehorn was wanted by Tipton County Sheriff’s Office for child abuse and neglect.

Action News 5 has reached out to TBI officials to find out where Neal was located and if Whitehorn was facing additional charges.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Large police presence on Goodman Rd. in Horn Lake
Driver shot, killed by Horn Lake police after chase
Questions and concerns about brutal arrest by Oakland police
TBI asked to investigate after brutal arrest by Oakland Police
Torrey Harris
Memphis lawmaker arrested for theft, domestic assault
Crime scene tape
Man shot, killed in Holly Springs; suspect captured
Husband charged in wife’s murder at Fiji Resort
Husband charged in wife’s murder at Fiji Resort

Latest News

Autura Eason-Williams
Prosecutors seek adult trial for teen accused of killing pastor
Mapco robbed by two men.
Two men rob, fire shots at Mapco in Memphis
Bennie Thompson
Jan 6 Committee Chair Bennie Thompson to miss prime time hearing, tested positive for COVID-19
bb
First Alert Meteorologist Brittney Bryant's Thursday Morning Weather 7/21