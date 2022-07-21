Ticket details for FedEx St. Jude Championship

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - For the first time in Memphis’ 65-year history of hosting PGA Tour events - the first of three events in the FedExCup Playoffs comes to TPC Southwind.

The 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship will feature the top players in the FedExCup Ranking at the end of the regular season, meaning some of the biggest names in golf will be in Memphis to fight to keep their seasons alive and win the ultimate prize—the FedExCup.

The competition begins Thursday, August 11.

Whether you’re a hard-core golf fan, a sports fan, or simply looking for something to do with the kids this summer, there are ticket options for everyone.

Daily Grounds passes are $65 for Thursday’s competition, then $70 dollars for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Passes allow access to the rope line to watch the action and enjoy the public venues spread out around the course featuring some Memphis food favorites.

Two children up to age 15 get in free per one ticketed adult.

For a more exclusive experience, you can check out the Michelob ULTRA Athletic Club, a covered venue on the iconic 11th hole.

Tickets there start at $175 for Thursday, and $190 for Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

For the ultimate experience, guests can reserve a ticket for the TPC Southwind Clubhouse to get all-inclusive food and drinks in a climate-controlled space.

You’ll also have access to a secondary location on the course so you don’t miss a single swing.

Limited tickets to the clubhouse are available at $500 per day or $1,700 for the week.

To acknowledge the service of U.S. military members, the FedEx St. Jude Championship is offering two complimentary tickets each day for active duty and reserve members.

Military retirees, veterans, and their dependents can also get discounted tickets.

Ticket reservations can be found online.

