Teen accused of shooting church leader Rev. Dr. Autura Eason Williams appears in court

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Through a computer screen on zoom, 15-year-old Miguel Andrade who is accused of shooting Mid-South church leader Rev. Dr. Autura Eason Williams appeared in juvenile court Wednesday.

He is one of two teenagers who were arrested after Eason Williams was shot to death in front of her Whitehaven home.

His family hired defense attorney James Jones, but Coleman Garrett stood in to represent him.

“I am just filling in for Mr. Jones because he is unavailable, and I don’t know anything about the facts of this case, but it was set for a detention hearing today and I stood for Mr. Jones,” said Defense Attorney Coleman Garrett.

In his hearing, the state went over the details inside the court’s affidavit saying Andrade followed Eason-Williams up her driveway in a Hyundai sedan, shot her 3 times, and then carjacked her 2014 Infiniti Q50.

The affidavit states, Andrade drove off in her car, later lost control, and crashed.

“I mean we’re talking about a minister losing her life in a senseless crime that we all cringe,” said Garrett.

According to the report, just before midnight, on Hunters Rest, Andrade and another teen pointed a gun at a woman, carjacked her for her 2011 Chevrolet Malibu, and sped off.

Andrade is facing charges of first-degree murder, murder in the perpetration of a robbery, aggravated robbery, carjacking, and employment of a firearm during a dangerous felony.

Investigators said a Shelby County deputy spotted the Malibu and attempted to stop it but Andrade sped off and crashed.

Deputies placed three teens into custody. They said they found a Glock 19 handgun and extended mag inside the Malibu.

Police also said they found a key fob in Andrade’s front right pocket to Eason-Williams Infiniti.

“What his role was in all of this, I don’t have a clue at this stage of the game other than stated in the affidavit,” said Garrett.

The state requested the court find probable cause to keep Andrade detained.

The court granted that request since Andrade violated his probation.

On August 1st at 9 a.m., Andrade’s next hearing will determine whether he will be tried as an adult and transferred to criminal court.

