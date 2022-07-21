Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
YMCA Backpack Drive
Advertisement

Teachers, political opponent sound off on Arkansas senator’s opinion over salaries

By Hayden Savage
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 7:38 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - An Arkansas senator is facing mounting criticism from teachers after he posted his thoughts on increasing pay for teachers.

An original post by Dan Sullivan on Tuesday, July 12 stated the following:

“Why would you complain to legislators about spend your own money on classroom supplies while districts spend big $$$$$ on uniforms, extra curricular activities, sports stadiums etc? Seem like that would be a local issue?”

On Sunday, July 17, Sullivan updated his post:

Teachers rightfully & understandably complain to legislators about spending their own money on classroom supplies while...

Posted by Dan Sullivan on Tuesday, July 12, 2022

Teachers commented on the post, saying Sullivan is “ignorant”, “disrespectful”, and “tone deaf”.

His opponent, Chenoa Summers, said those comments are hurtful as an educator.

“I take offense at the way he presented himself towards educators in particular who are professionals,” she said.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson said the legislature would not address the teacher pay crisis in its August special session.

Summers disagrees, adding this is something that cannot wait.

“I would advocate, first of all, for teachers raise, because it’s unlivable right now what they’re being paid, but to also bump up the base salary as well because we need to attract talent and keep it here,” she said.

For a solution, Summers said she supports Democratic gubernatorial candidate Chris Jones’s plan, which suggests the state use a portion of its $1.6 billion surplus to increase teacher salaries.

“We could bump it up to what he proposed, which is $50,000,” she said. “That would be amazing. I would definitely tackle that first.”

Region 8 News has reached out to Sullivan for an on-camera interview, but he did not reply.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Large police presence on Goodman Rd. in Horn Lake
Driver shot, killed by Horn Lake police after chase
Questions and concerns about brutal arrest by Oakland police
TBI asked to investigate after brutal arrest by Oakland Police
Torrey Harris
Memphis lawmaker arrested for theft, domestic assault
Crime scene tape
Man shot, killed in Holly Springs; suspect captured
Husband charged in wife’s murder at Fiji Resort
Husband charged in wife’s murder at Fiji Resort

Latest News

Carter Neal found safe
Tipton Co. child missing for over a year found, TBI says
Autura Eason-Williams
Prosecutors seek adult trial for teen accused of killing pastor
Mapco robbed by two men.
Two men rob, fire shots at Mapco in Memphis
Bennie Thompson
Jan 6 Committee Chair Bennie Thompson to miss prime time hearing, tested positive for COVID-19
bb
First Alert Meteorologist Brittney Bryant's Thursday Morning Weather 7/21