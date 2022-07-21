Advertise with Us
Redbirds’ DeJong named International League Player of the Week

(WMC Action News 5)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s a banner period for local athletes, including one who plays for the Memphis Redbirds.

Paul DeJong was named International League Player of the Week. DeJong returned from a hand injury last Tuesday and hit .364 with three home runs, 11 RBI and seven runs scored in six games. 

The shortstop is up to 14 homers and 17 RBI in 46 games with Triple-A Memphis. He’s batting .236, and is flexing some power sent being sent down from the parent Cardinals in May. 

The Redbirds return to action at home Friday night against Gwinett at AutoZone Park.

