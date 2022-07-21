Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
YMCA Backpack Drive
Advertisement

Prosecutors seek adult trial for teen accused of killing pastor

Autura Eason-Williams
Autura Eason-Williams(Tennessee-Western Kentucky Conference)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County District Attorney’s Office wants the teen accused of killing a pastor to be tried as an adult.

Miguel Andrade, 15, is accused of killing Rev. Dr. Autura Eason Williams in her driveway. Andrade appeared in juvenile court Wednesday.

“Due to the facts of this case and this offender’s criminal history, I am seeking transfer of this case to adult court,” District Attorney Amy Weirich said.

Andrade is facing charges of first-degree murder, murder in the perpetration of a robbery, aggravated robbery, carjacking, and employment of a firearm during a dangerous felony.

On August 1st at 9 a.m., Andrade’s next hearing will determine whether he will be tried as an adult and transferred to criminal court.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Large police presence on Goodman Rd. in Horn Lake
Driver shot, killed by Horn Lake police after chase
Questions and concerns about brutal arrest by Oakland police
TBI asked to investigate after brutal arrest by Oakland Police
Torrey Harris
Memphis lawmaker arrested for theft, domestic assault
Crime scene tape
Man shot, killed in Holly Springs; suspect captured
Husband charged in wife’s murder at Fiji Resort
Husband charged in wife’s murder at Fiji Resort

Latest News

Carter Neal found safe
Tipton Co. child missing for over a year found, TBI says
Mapco robbed by two men.
Two men rob, fire shots at Mapco in Memphis
Bennie Thompson
Jan 6 Committee Chair Bennie Thompson to miss prime time hearing, tested positive for COVID-19
bb
First Alert Meteorologist Brittney Bryant's Thursday Morning Weather 7/21