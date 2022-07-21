Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
YMCA Backpack Drive
Advertisement

Principal arrested on fraud charges, placed on administrative leave, officials say

Melissa Nance, the principal at Nichols Elementary School, has been arrested on felony fraud...
Melissa Nance, the principal at Nichols Elementary School, has been arrested on felony fraud charges in Mississippi.(Harrison County Sheriff's Dept.)
By WLOX Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 9:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX/Gray News) - A principal in Mississippi has been arrested on fraud charges.

Authorities said Melissa Nance is currently the principal at Nichols Elementary School, but the alleged crimes aren’t related to the Biloxi Public School District.

WLOX reports Nance’s felony charges are coming from the Mississippi Office of the State Auditor and include conspiracy, intent to defraud and to make fraudulent statements/representations.

According to officials, Nance is being held at the Harrison County Adult Detention Center in Yalobusha County and has been placed on administrative leave from her job with the Biloxi school district.

“Mrs. Nance is a longtime employee and principal with an excellent record of success in the Biloxi Public School District. As we await the outcome of these allegations, we will continue to cooperate fully with the State Auditor’s Office,” Biloxi Public School District Spokeswoman Jennifer Pyron said.

Copyright 2022 WLOX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Large police presence on Goodman Rd. in Horn Lake
Driver shot, killed by Horn Lake police after chase
Torrey Harris
Memphis lawmaker arrested for theft, domestic assault
MLGW customers react to higher utility bills
MLGW customers react to higher utility bills
29 teachers resign from Oliver Middle School
29 teachers resign from Nashville middle school
Woman that died in Whitehaven shooting
15-year-old charged with murder in death of Mid-South pastor

Latest News

Rally held for Jimmy "Jay" Lee
Rally held for missing Ole Miss student Jimmy “Jay” Lee
MSCS using new state law to fill teacher vacancies with retired educations
MSCS using new state law to fill teacher vacancies with retired educations
The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office reports a man has been arrested with 26 stolen catalytic...
Caught stealing: Man arrested with 26 stolen catalytic converters
Jennifer Collins is named the 21st president of Rhodes College.
Rhodes College welcomes new president
x
MSCS using new state law to fill teacher vacancies with retired educations