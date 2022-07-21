Popular Hernando day care gives staff, parents one week notice on closure

HERNANDO, Miss. (WMC) - A popular Hernando day care informed parents on Wednesday that it would be closing on July 29.

The staff of Kaco’s Kids Childcare was also informed about the closure on Wednesday.

No reason was given for why the daycare, which sources say typically has a waitlist, is closing at such short notice.

“Why not even give parents a proper warning and time to find backup?” one concerned parent asked. “People have to work. People need childcare, why close?”

This is an unfolding story.

