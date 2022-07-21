Pittman says repeating 2021 success will be difficult

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Arkansas Razorbacks take center stage at SEC Media Days in Atlanta on Wednesday morning.

Hogs Head Coach Sam Pittman is coming off a 9-win season. He acknowledges will be a tough act to follow in Fayetteville.

“It’s hard to go from 6 wins to 9. (It’s) certainly harder to go from 9, each win you go up is harder and it’s harder to maintain. Especially in the SEC, and no disrespect to the East, especially in the SEC West,” Pittman said.

The Hogs open their season against the Cincinnati Bearcats Sept. 3 in Fayetteville.

