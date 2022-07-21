Pirmann nominated for USL Mid-Season Coach of the Year

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis 901 FC Head Coach Ben Pirmann is getting league-wide recognition for the job he’s doing with the Bluff City’s soccer team.

Pirmann is nominated for United Soccer League Mid-Season Coach of the Year. 901 FC is off to its best start in franchise history with a 12-4-2 record.

In his first full season as Manager, the 901 is third in the USL Eastern Conference with 38 points, just one point behind Tampa Bay for second, and four points behind Louisville City FC in first.

The team has allowed only 17 goals in 18 matches this year. Their plus-18 goal differential is among tops in the League.

