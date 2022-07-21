MSCS using new state law to fill teacher vacancies with retired educations

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The new school year for the Memphis Shelby County School system starts in less than three weeks, and the district still has hundreds of teaching vacancies to fill.

MSCS is wasting no time taking advantage of new state law to fill those positions with retired teachers.

According to the Professional Educators of Tennessee, there will be almost 11,000 teacher openings in Tennessee by 2024.

To deal with the teacher shortage, state lawmakers passed a bill that went into effect July 1 that allows retired teachers to return to the classroom without losing their retirement benefits. For at least one retired Memphis teacher, that’s all he needed to hear.

“The first thing out of my mouth to Mr. Ingram was where do I sign?” retired coach Calvin Fant told Action News 5 on Wednesday. Coach Fant said he jumped at the chance to come out of retirement. So this fall he’ll be back teaching PE at Rozelle Elementary.

“I have four people already because they saw me come back,” he said, “they want to come back, too. And to get that added benefit of keeping your retirement money and MCS money? That is really a plus.”Memphis-Shelby County Schools Talent Management Director Brian Ingram previously worked with Coach Fant and convinced him to return.

“We are calling individually and speaking to the retirees,” said Ingram, “because many of them are not aware of the new legislation. So we’re giving them the information and inviting them out.”

MSCS will host an interview session for retirees this Friday, July 22, to explain the new law. It lets retired members of the Tennessee Consolidated Retirement System be re-employed as K-12 teachers, substitutes,s or bus drivers without losing their benefits.

Prior to this law, retired teachers could return to work for a maximum of 120 days. They can go back for one full year while maintaining retirement benefits.

During their re-employment, their retirement benefits will be reduced to 70 percent of the retirement allowance the member is entitled to receive, and the existing salary cap is removed.

The Tennessee Education Association said the law will help schools staff up in the short term, but to attract and retain new teachers, the TEA said it’s going to take higher pay.

According to data from the National Education Association, the average teacher salary nationwide is $66,432. In Tennessee, it’s $52,871. In Arkansas, it’s $51,668. And in Mississippi, it’s $46,862.

For Coach Fant, it was COVID, not money, that pushed him into retirement last year. He’s back, and with 30 years already under his belt, Coach Fant said he looks forward to teaching kids how to get moving and stay healthy.

He also can’t wait to convince a new generation of educators to embrace being a teacher.

“I hope to be a mentor to any other young people who are coming into this field,” he said, “Here at Rozelle I’d like to continue a program we had before where I mentored college students that want to be PE teachers.”And with 220 vacancies to fill before school starts, MSCS plans to rely on more seasoned veterans like Fant to be in the classroom on the first day of school on August 8.

“Allowing our retirees to come back,” said Ingram, “opens the world of possibilities to ensure that all children get everything they need on day one. We are looking to have 100 percent of our buildings adequately staffed.”

If you are a retired educator interested in returning to the classroom, MSCS is holding interviews this Friday from 9 a.m. to noon at the New Teacher Academy at 3030 Jackson Avenue.

To register call 901-416-5304 or email SCSinduction@scsk12.org.

