MPD reports car break-ins up from last year

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police are investigating a string of break-ins, and the problem is not only affecting vehicle owners, but also auto glass repair shops.

Midtown resident Kent Suslavich said after having his car broken into once last month at Madison at Mclean, he’s back repairing his truck’s car window for the second time.

“They rummaged through my truck, and they didn’t find a whole lot,” said Suslavich. “They took a couple of pocketknives and small things out of the glove box. They didn’t take any cash or guns, but they were definitely looking for that.”

He says the repairs are adding up.

“The last windshield that I got replaced was $390 and this one was $316, so it’s getting pretty expensive. I mean, $700 is a lot of money to be putting out of my pocket for a senseless crime,” Suslavich said.

Jack Morris Auto Glass is a repair shop that mostly fixes windshields.

But with MPD reporting at least 457 thefts from vehicles this month—not including vandalism—the president of Jack Morris Auto Glass said the service calls for repairing car windows are becoming too much.

“So, we’ll get a bunch of customers coming in at once, kind of like a rush hour for lunch, and we don’t have the resources to handle it all as quickly as we would like,” said Paul Morris, President of Jack Morris Auto Glass.

Morris said car windows are a different type of glass that is tempered and can be a challenge to order quickly.

“Sometimes things are back-ordered, sometimes there are 20 customers that need help all at once and we can’t help them all at once. We always do whatever we can to get to people as fast as possible, but it’s been a real challenge lately,” said Morris.

For someone with sunroof repairs, the shop says it may take longer.

But while the repair shop is getting flooded with service repair calls for car windows, Morris says customers are finding ways to beat the costly repairs.

“I had a lot of customers say they just leave their car unlocked so they can just look through it, find nothing and move on and not break their windows,” said Morris.

The MPD reports that thefts from vehicles are up at least 100 more from this time last year.

