MPD investigates 30 vehicle break-ins

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department is investigating at least 30 vehicle break-ins overnight.

It happened in the area of Sycamore View Road and Shelby Oaks Drive.

MPD responded just after 3 a.m. Thursday and ordered prints for 30 vehicles.

This latest situation just adds to the dramatic spike in vehicle crimes in the city of Memphis.

