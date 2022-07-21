Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
YMCA Backpack Drive
Advertisement

MPD investigates 30 vehicle break-ins

Montgomery County deputies involved in officer involved shooting
Montgomery County deputies involved in officer involved shooting(MGN)
By Amanda Hanson
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 4:40 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department is investigating at least 30 vehicle break-ins overnight.

It happened in the area of Sycamore View Road and Shelby Oaks Drive.

MPD responded just after 3 a.m. Thursday and ordered prints for 30 vehicles.

This latest situation just adds to the dramatic spike in vehicle crimes in the city of Memphis.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Large police presence on Goodman Rd. in Horn Lake
Driver shot, killed by Horn Lake police after chase
Torrey Harris
Memphis lawmaker arrested for theft, domestic assault
Questions and concerns about brutal arrest by Oakland police
TBI asked to investigate after brutal arrest by Oakland Police
Crime scene tape
Man shot, killed in Holly Springs; suspect captured
Husband charged in wife’s murder at Fiji Resort
Husband charged in wife’s murder at Fiji Resort

Latest News

bb
First Alert Meteorologist Brittney Bryant's Thursday Morning Weather 7/21
Rally held for Jimmie "Jay" Lee
Rally held for missing Ole Miss student Jimmie “Jay” Lee
MSCS using new state law to fill teacher vacancies with retired educations
MSCS using new state law to fill teacher vacancies with retired educations
Jennifer Collins is named the 21st president of Rhodes College.
Rhodes College welcomes new president