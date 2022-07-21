Mid-South man found guilty for role in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A jury found a Mid-South man guilty for his role in the riots at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. on January 6, 2021.

Matthew Bledsoe, 38, was found guilty of the felony offense of obstruction of an official proceeding, and four misdemeanor offenses, including entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a Capitol Building; disorderly conduct in a Capitol Building, and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol Building.

Prosecutors say Bledsoe, who lives in Olive Branch, attended a rally on January 6 and illegally entered the Capitol building after scaling a wall and walking in through a fire door at the Senate Wing.

He was heard yelling, “In the Capitol. This is our house. We pay for this s---. Where’s those pieces of s---at?”

Bledsoe was arrested one week later.

He will be sentenced on October 31. The obstruction charges carry a maximum of 20 years in prison, while the misdemeanor offenses carry a maximum of three years.

Since the Capitol riot, more than 850 people have been arrested for related crimes.

