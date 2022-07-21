Advertise with Us
Man indicted for shooting woman that was found underneath his truck

By Christopher Cheatham
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man from Whitehaven has been indicted for the homicide of a woman, District Attorney Amy Weirich says.

Christian Pitts was indicted for killing a woman back in January.

The incident occurred around 3 a.m. on Jan 15, 2022, on Winchester Road.

One of the residents heard gun shots and contacted the police.

The victim was found partially underneath Pitts’s car.

Pitts is being held in the Shelby County Jail on $200,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

