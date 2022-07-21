Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
YMCA Backpack Drive
Advertisement

Man charged with impersonating a lawyer and stealing from clients

Man impersonates being a lawyer in Memphis.
Man impersonates being a lawyer in Memphis.(Shelby County)
By Christopher Cheatham
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 12:57 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police say a man impersonating a lawyer stole $2,500 from client.

The suspect Paul Springer had his license revoked to be a lawyer back in 2018.

Springer had two cases with a client where he cashed three checks worth $2,400 but did not render his services.

This led to the victim checking with the civil court to see if his case status had been updated, but the court informed the victim that no paperwork had been filled.

Springer was arrested on July 11, 2022, and is expected to be in court on August 15, 2022.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Large police presence on Goodman Rd. in Horn Lake
Driver shot, killed by Horn Lake police after chase
Questions and concerns about brutal arrest by Oakland police
TBI asked to investigate after brutal arrest by Oakland Police
Torrey Harris
Memphis lawmaker arrested for theft, domestic assault
Crime scene tape
Man shot, killed in Holly Springs; suspect captured
Husband charged in wife’s murder at Fiji Resort
Husband charged in wife’s murder at Fiji Resort

Latest News

A Young Dolph mural was vandalized
Young Dolph mural vandalized in South Memphis
SURVEILLANCE: Young Dolph mural vandalized
SURVEILLANCE: Young Dolph mural vandalized
Scott Brockman
CEO of airport authority set to retire
Homicide of two men remains unsolved.
Homicide of two men still unresolved after 10 years