Man charged with impersonating a lawyer and stealing from clients

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police say a man impersonating a lawyer stole $2,500 from client.

The suspect Paul Springer had his license revoked to be a lawyer back in 2018.

Springer had two cases with a client where he cashed three checks worth $2,400 but did not render his services.

This led to the victim checking with the civil court to see if his case status had been updated, but the court informed the victim that no paperwork had been filled.

Springer was arrested on July 11, 2022, and is expected to be in court on August 15, 2022.

