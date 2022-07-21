Man on bicycle fires shots at victim

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man on a bicycle fired shots while chasing after a person.

On July 19, 2022, at around 7:10 p.m. officers respond to a call about a shooting on Hudson street.

The officers arrived at the scene where the victim had been shot.

A video showed the man on a bicycle chasing after the victim while firing shots.

The man is also believed to be accompanied by a tinted 2019 Infiniti.

For more info on this incident, please contact Crime stoppers at 528-CASH.

