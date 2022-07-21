Ja Morant shut out for ESPYs

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One of the greatest seasons in the history of Memphis Grizzlies basketball culminates in excellence for arguably the greatest player in franchise history as Ja Morant is up for not one but two ESPY awards.

The ESPYs are ESPN’s annual awards show celebrating the year in sports, and includes just about every category imaginable.

Morant was up for Best Breakthrough Athlete for all of his high-flying plays during the Grizzlies’ record-setting season. Along with Colts Running Back Jonathan Taylor, USA Women’s Soccer star Trinity Taylor, and Olympic Freestyle Skier Eileen Gu.

The Award goes to Gu, who won the Gold Medal for China, for which she has dual citizenship.

Morant was also up for Best Play for his rim-rattling, Earth-shaking hammer slam over Malik Beasley in the NBA Playoffs against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

While a true highlight, it doesn’t beat out an incredible corner kick goal by multi-time ESPY winner Megan Rapinoe of the U.S. Women’s National Team.

There’s always next year.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.