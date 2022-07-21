Homicide of two men still unresolved after 10 years

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -The suspects that killed two men during a possible robbery back in 2012 still remain on the run.

The murder of two men on July 26, 2012 at a home on East Yates road remains unsolved.

Both victims died from gunshots, and the cause is believed to be a robbery, Homicide Bureau Investigation believes.

There is a $12,000 reward for any info leading to the identity of the two men being arrested.

For any possible inquiries, please contact: 901-528-CASH

