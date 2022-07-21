Front brings no rain and no relief from the heat

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A weak cold front entered the Mid-South early this morning but brought no rain. The front did bring a slight dip in humidity with dry air now firmly in place as week comes to a close.

TONIGHT: Clear with a light Northeast wind and overnight lows in the low to mid 70s.

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny with a light South wind and afternoon highs near 103.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Clear with a light South wind and lows in the mid to upper 70s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday and Sunday will be mostly sunny each day along with afternoon highs near 101 and overnight lows near 80.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower or storm along with highs near 100 and lows near 80. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a chance of isolated to widely scattered showers and storms, highs in the mid to upper 90s, and lows near 80. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower or storm, highs in the upper 90s, and lows in the upper 70s. Thursday will be partly cloudy with a chance of isolated to widely scattered showers and storms and high temperatures in the mid 90s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders

