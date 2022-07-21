Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
YMCA Backpack Drive
Advertisement

Front brings no rain and no relief from the heat

By Ron Childers
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A weak cold front entered the Mid-South early this morning but brought no rain. The front did bring a slight dip in humidity with dry air now firmly in place as week comes to a close.

TONIGHT: Clear with a light Northeast wind and overnight lows in the low to mid 70s.

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny with a light South wind and afternoon highs near 103.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Clear with a light South wind and lows in the mid to upper 70s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday and Sunday will be mostly sunny each day along with afternoon highs near 101 and overnight lows near 80.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower or storm along with highs near 100 and lows near 80. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a chance of isolated to widely scattered showers and storms, highs in the mid to upper 90s, and lows near 80. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower or storm, highs in the upper 90s, and lows in the upper 70s. Thursday will be partly cloudy with a chance of isolated to widely scattered showers and storms and high temperatures in the mid 90s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Large police presence on Goodman Rd. in Horn Lake
Driver shot, killed by Horn Lake police after chase
Questions and concerns about brutal arrest by Oakland police
TBI asked to investigate after brutal arrest by Oakland Police
Torrey Harris
Memphis lawmaker arrested for theft, domestic assault
Crime scene tape
Man shot, killed in Holly Springs; suspect captured
Melissa Nance, the principal at Nichols Elementary School, has been arrested on felony fraud...
Principal, 2 others arrested on fraud charges connected to educational consulting business, officials say

Latest News

WMC First Alert Weather
Heat wave continues into the weekend
bb
First Alert Meteorologist Brittney Bryant's Thursday Morning Weather 7/21
Wednesday evening weather update
Your First Alert to a cold front that brings a chance of rain but little relief from the heat
WMC First Alert Weather
Dangerous heat will continue but tracking a chance of a few showers