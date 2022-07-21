Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
YMCA Backpack Drive
Advertisement

Former Lauderdale County escapee indicted on firearm charges in Indiana

Former Lauderdale County escapee indicted on firearm charges in Indiana
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 1:39 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WAFF) - A former Lauderdale County inmate who escaped custody for over ten days in April and May was indicted on firearm charges in Indiana on Thursday.

According to a U.S. Department of Justice release, a federal grand jury returned an indictment on July 21 charging Casey White with the following:

  • Felon in possession of a firearm
  • Fugitive in possession of a firearm

On April 29, the 38-year-old inmate escaped from the Lauderdale County jail with Correction Officer Vicky White. On May 9, White allegedly possessed five firearms in Evansville, Indiana. Those firearms included four handguns and an AR-15 rifle. The release states White was prohibited from possessing firearms because he was a fugitive and because of prior felony convictions.

White will make his initial appearance in court in Indiana at a later date. If convicted, the defendant faces up to ten years in federal prison on each count.

On July 12, Casey White was charged with the murder of Vicky White. The indictment says Casey White is responsible for Vicky White’s death because it happened during Casey White’s escape.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Large police presence on Goodman Rd. in Horn Lake
Driver shot, killed by Horn Lake police after chase
Questions and concerns about brutal arrest by Oakland police
TBI asked to investigate after brutal arrest by Oakland Police
Torrey Harris
Memphis lawmaker arrested for theft, domestic assault
Crime scene tape
Man shot, killed in Holly Springs; suspect captured
Melissa Nance, the principal at Nichols Elementary School, has been arrested on felony fraud...
Principal, 2 others arrested on fraud charges connected to educational consulting business, officials say

Latest News

Man indicted for murder of women.
Man indicted for shooting woman that was found underneath his truck
Dukureh is pictured with one of her coworkers on her Instagram
‘Elvis’ actress found dead in Nashville apartment
Three men wanted by Haywood County Sheriff's Office
3 men wanted for dog fighting operation in Haywood County
Matthew Bledsoe was arrested for his role in the riots at US Capitol.
Mid-South man found guilty for role in Jan. 6 Capitol riot
Assault weapons
Congressman Cohen votes to advance assault weapons ban