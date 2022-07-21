Driver charged with vehicular homicide after man killed by truck

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was charged with DUI and vehicular homicide after a man was killed in a crash in 2020.

The driver Dennis Lloyd was charged with Vehicular homicide, drunk driving, and reckless driving, District Attorney Amy Weirich says.

The crash occurred at 5 a.m. on June 3, 2020, when Lloyd allegedly struck the victim with his pickup truck.

Lloyd attempted CPR on the victim until someone started yelling at him and fired a shot.

This led to Lloyd running to a nearby store and contacting the police.

The victim was pronounced dead after being transported to the hospital.

