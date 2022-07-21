Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
YMCA Backpack Drive
Advertisement

Dead shark found washed up on New York beach

Police said the animal was about 7-8 feet long and appears to be a young great white shark.
Police said the animal was about 7-8 feet long and appears to be a young great white shark.(Quogue Village Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 2:17 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUOGUE VILLAGE, N.Y. (Gray News) – A dead shark was found on a New York beach Wednesday morning, according to police.

The Quogue Village Police Department responded to a call from an area resident regarding the dead shark on the Ocean Beaches.

Police said the animal was about 7-8 feet long and appears to be a young great white shark.

The shark was washed back out to sea before officials could secure it.

The South Fork Natural History Museum Shark Research and Education Program is working with police to monitor the situation.

Officials are warning swimmers and boaters in the area to be aware that the dead shark could still be nearby. If the shark is spotted, Quogue Village police ask you to call them at 631-653-4791.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Large police presence on Goodman Rd. in Horn Lake
Driver shot, killed by Horn Lake police after chase
Questions and concerns about brutal arrest by Oakland police
TBI asked to investigate after brutal arrest by Oakland Police
Torrey Harris
Memphis lawmaker arrested for theft, domestic assault
Crime scene tape
Man shot, killed in Holly Springs; suspect captured
Husband charged in wife’s murder at Fiji Resort
Husband charged in wife’s murder at Fiji Resort

Latest News

Assault weapons
Congressman Cohen votes to advance assault weapons ban
President Joe Biden speaks on the South Lawn of the White House, Monday, July 4, 2022, in...
Biden tests positive for COVID-19, has ‘very mild symptoms’
FILE - Demonstrators gather at the federal courthouse in Austin, Texas, following the Supreme...
Quick Georgia abortion restrictions send some patients home
Federal prosecutors began building their case that former Trump adviser Steve Bannon willfully...
Steve Bannon’s defense seeks acquittal then rests case