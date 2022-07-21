Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Congressman Cohen votes to advance assault weapons ban

Says Republicans defend assault weapons anticipating a civil war
Assault weapons
Assault weapons(James Case / CC BY 2.0)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Congressman Steve Cohen of Tennessee’s Ninth District voted late Wednesday night to advance an assault weapons ban to the full House of Representatives, a press release said.

During debate on the measure, Cohen argued that Republicans’ defense of such weapons involves the anticipation of a civil war.

In his remarks, he referred to Committee members Greg Steube of Florida and Chip Roy of Texas.

“It was quite interesting what we heard from Mr. Steube about first accusing Democrats, wrongly, about being for de-funding the police, then they give all of the reasons why we don’t need the police because everybody in their districts has a gun and is saving somebody every other day,” Cohen said. “Who needs police when you’ve got Steube’s constituents?”

“Mr. Chip Roy really put out what this is about: Many people on that (Republican) side, and their constituents, sincerely think they need a gun to protect themselves against the government,” Cohen said. “They are ready for civil war, and when it almost came, they were on the wrong side.”

Cohen’s full remarks can be viewed on YouTube.

