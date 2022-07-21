Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
CEO of airport authority set to retire

Scott Brockman
Scott Brockman(Memphis International Airport)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - President and CEO of Memphis-Shelby County Airport Authority Scott Brockman will retire at the end of 2023.

Brockman has served in both roles since January 2014 after a length career including executive management roles at airports in Tuscon, Des Moines and Sarasota.

“Scott’s impact on the success of MEM cannot be understated,” said Michael Keeney, Chairman of the MSCAA Board of Commissioners. “He will leave an ongoing legacy of success, having navigated the airport through significant challenges such as the transition to O&D operations, the pandemic, and the transformational concourse modernization project. Scott has continuously maintained a leadership role in the aviation industry, which is reflected by the many times he has been recognized by his peers. In addition, he has also had a tremendous positive impact on the community through his involvement with numerous organizations.”

The board will begin seeking for Brockman’s successor.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

