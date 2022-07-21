Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
YMCA Backpack Drive
Advertisement

Brief drop in humidity, but temperatures remain above average

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather(WMC)
By Brittney Bryant
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 3:36 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A cold front will move through today, which will help drop humidity slightly. However, this front isn’t expected to bring rain. Temperatures will still be in the upper 90s, so the heat index could hit 105. A Heat Advisory is in effect this afternoon due to this. Low temperatures will drop to the lower to mid 70s.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy. 10%. High: 98 degrees. Winds: Northwest 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows near 75 degrees. Northwest winds at 5 mph.

FRIDAY: Humidity will be much lower on Friday, but it will remain hot with high temperatures around 100 degrees. It will be dry and clear tomorrow.

WEEKEND: The heat persists this weekend with high temperatures around 100 degrees. Humidity will increase, so we will likely have heat advisories this weekend. It will stay sunny with no rain this weekend.

NEXT WEEK: Humidity will rise next week and we will be in a more typical summertime pattern. There will be a chance for isolated afternoon storms each day next week. High temperatures will be in the upper 90s to 100 degrees.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Large police presence on Goodman Rd. in Horn Lake
Driver shot, killed by Horn Lake police after chase
Torrey Harris
Memphis lawmaker arrested for theft, domestic assault
Questions and concerns about brutal arrest by Oakland police
TBI asked to investigate after brutal arrest by Oakland Police
Crime scene tape
Man shot, killed in Holly Springs; suspect captured
Husband charged in wife’s murder at Fiji Resort
Husband charged in wife’s murder at Fiji Resort

Latest News

Wednesday evening weather update
Your First Alert to a cold front that brings a chance of rain but little relief from the heat
WMC First Alert Weather
Dangerous heat will continue but tracking a chance of a few showers
Not much change in the forecast but a cold front will bring a few showers tonight an humidity...
Sagay's Wednesday midday First Alert Forecast 7/20/22
bb
First Alert Meteorologist Brittney Bryant's Wednesday Morning Weather - 7/20