Brief drop in humidity, but temperatures remain above average

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A cold front will move through today, which will help drop humidity slightly. However, this front isn’t expected to bring rain. Temperatures will still be in the upper 90s, so the heat index could hit 105. A Heat Advisory is in effect this afternoon due to this. Low temperatures will drop to the lower to mid 70s.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy. 10%. High: 98 degrees. Winds: Northwest 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows near 75 degrees. Northwest winds at 5 mph.

FRIDAY: Humidity will be much lower on Friday, but it will remain hot with high temperatures around 100 degrees. It will be dry and clear tomorrow.

WEEKEND: The heat persists this weekend with high temperatures around 100 degrees. Humidity will increase, so we will likely have heat advisories this weekend. It will stay sunny with no rain this weekend.

NEXT WEEK: Humidity will rise next week and we will be in a more typical summertime pattern. There will be a chance for isolated afternoon storms each day next week. High temperatures will be in the upper 90s to 100 degrees.

