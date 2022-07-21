Advertise with Us
3 men wanted for dog fighting operation in Haywood County

By Lydian Kennin
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
HAYWOOD CO., Tenn. (WMC) - The Haywood County Sheriff’s Office is searching for three men in connection with an investigation into a dog fighting operation.

Tod M. Currie, Tod L. Currie, and Brian A. Currie each are wanted for alleged animal cruelty and dog fighting. The sheriff’s office said the three men have been identified as having roles in a dog fighting operation in rural Haywood County on Lightfoot Road.

It is unknown at this time whether or not the three men are related.

Tod M. Currie is wanted for warrants alleging fighting or baiting exhibition of animals, aggravated cruelty to animals, criminal conspiracy to commit fighting or baiting exhibition of animals, possession of a still, and manufacture of alcoholic beverages.

Tod L. Currie is wanted for warrants alleging fighting or baiting exhibition of animals, aggravated cruelty to animals, and conspiracy to commit fighting or baiting exhibition of animals.

Brian Currie is wanted for warrants alleging fighting or baiting Exhibition of animals, aggravated cruelty to animals, and criminal conspiracy to commit fighting or baiting exhibition of animals.

Police say as further suspects are identified and evidence developed, more arrests will be sought in connection with this investigation.

