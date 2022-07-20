Your First Alert to a cold front that brings a chance of rain but little relief from the heat
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A cold front will move through the Mid-South tonight triggering a few isolated showers and storms. Winds will shift northwest behind the front which will take a slight bite out of the humidity, but it won’t last long.
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy with isolated showers and storms, a Southwest wind at 5 to 10 MPH, and overnight lows in the upper 70s to near 80.
THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy with a slight chance of a stray shower along with a Northwest wind at 5 to 10 MPH and afternoon highs in the mid to upper 90s.
THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear with a light East wind and lows in the low to mid 70s.
FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy with high temperatures near 100 and overnight lows in the upper 70s.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday and Sunday will be partly cloudy, hot, and humid each day with highs near 101 and overnight lows near 80.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain, afternoon highs near 100, and overnight lows near 80. Tuesday and Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a chance of an afternoon shower or storm each day along with high temperatures in the upper 90s and overnight lows in the upper 70s.
Ron Childers
Chief Meteorologist
Action News 5
Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5
Twitter: @ronchilders
